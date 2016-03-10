Projects You Pin: Glow-In-The-Dark Slime

Slime is a classic activity for the kids (and kids at heart) to enjoy!

It’s fun to play with, and even more fun to make.

For this week’s Projects You Pin, Kalin and Jake try a popular recipe for glow-in-the-dark slime. See below for the details!

Want to see more of Kalin’s Pinterest projects? Check out our Pinterest board!

1 Elmer’s white glue bottles (8oz)

3-4 tablespoons glow-in-the-dark paint

Water

Neon food coloring

1 teaspoon borax

1/2 cup warm water

Empty the glue into a bowl, and add a few drops of the food coloring, mix to combine.

Then add the glow-in-the-dark paint & mix it all together.

In a separate container, mix the borax and water before adding to the glue mixture.

Stir and you’ve got slime!