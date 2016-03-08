Inside the Kitchen: The Antlers in Sault Ste. Marie

The Antlers: a place so full of history and tradition, you can't help but run into it. It's been around for more than 100 years, after all. The first thing you'll notice is the taxidermy: 295 pieces and counting cover every visible surface and give patrons something to talk about! The Antlers is known for a full line of local favorites and the unique twists they give them--take the Veal Meatloaf Poutine, for instance! Something for everyone and definitely worth the trip.

