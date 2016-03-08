Hometown Tourist: Attic Addicts Antique Auction House - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: Attic Addicts Antique Auction House

Posted: Updated:

If you love the "thrill of the hunt" for a good antique or find, then a trip to Lewiston is a must.

This unique business is open late to serve you and aims to please with hard to find antiques and treasures waiting to be pulled from the warehouse.

Kalin and Jake visited Attic Addicts Antique Auction House to learn more.