Projects You Pin: DIY Marquee Letters

Marquee Letters are a popular home decor trend right now that challenge people to ‘see their name in lights.’

Many craft stores are carrying kits that allow you do DIY some of the process, but writing an entire word can be pricey.

For this week’s Projects You Pin, Kalin and Jake try their hand at making their very own DIY marquee letters with a little spray paint, some cardboard letters and a string of lights.

