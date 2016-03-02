BrewVine: Right Brain Brewery

Every Sunday, Right Brain Brewery is a busy place for fans of this award-winning craft beer destination.

That’s because patrons can bring in a small toiletry item or nonperishable food item to donate to Father Fred and receive $1 off their pints.

Although it might not seem like much, the campaign has been successful and bridging the craft beer community with the successful nonprofit organization so well known for helping others is important to Right Brain.

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson visited for this week’s BrewVine.