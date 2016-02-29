Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Walloon Lake Classic Cottage

This historic home on Walloon Lake in Boyne City is full of charm.

What was originally one of the largest homes on the lake, today is one of the closest to the shoreline.

A simple layout provides a first floor master, as well as additional bedrooms upstairs and a porch you can fish from!

Kalin Franks and Jake Johnson toured to learn more about this piece of history.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here.