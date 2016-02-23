Inside the Kitchen: 9 Bean Rows in Suttons Bay

This place is all about farm to table and simple food done really, really well. 9 Bean Rows started as a love affair with the local community supported agriculture scene and evolved into a fully functional restaurant supported by the owner's farm and bakery along with a host of other local growers up and down the Leelanau Peninsula. They emphasize familiar, interesting food served in a comfortable environment--let's just say mission accomplished! The bar is to die for; it features a huge array of obscure alcohols, used to prepare a host of prohibition era cocktails, like the old-fashioned and the house special Manhattan, aged in house.

http://9beanrows.com/