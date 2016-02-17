Media Consultants

|
Local
Local Clients generally fall into one of four areas, and are not represented by an Advertising Agency. If you fit this criteria, find your Media Consultant by clicking your region below.
| West
| Traverse City
| Central
| North
West
West
Teresa covers Manistee, Mason, Benzie, and Lake Counties.
Teresa can be reached at 231-398-9524 or
via email at teresakieffer@9and10news.com
Teresa Kieffer
Hannah covers Wexford, Missaukee, and Kalkaska Counties.
Hannah can be reached at (231) 876-9752 or
via email at hannahdavis@9and10news.com.
Hannah Davis
Susan covers Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola, and Mecosta Counties.
Susan can be reached at 231-876-9722 or
via email at susandennis@9and10news.com
Susan Dennis
Dave covers Wexford County.
Dave can be reached at 231-876-9721 or
via email at davekarpicke@9and10news.com
Dave Karpicke
Traverse City
Traverse City
Meghan covers Grand Traverse, Charlevoix, and Antrim Counties.
Meghan can be reached at 231-876-9786 or
via email at meghanhawley@9and10news.com
Meghan Hawley
Scott covers Grand Traverse County.
Scott can be reached at 231-876-9785 or
via email at scottgadzinski@9and10news.com
Scott Gadzinski
Lori covers Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties.
Lori can be reached at 231-775-3478 or
via email at lorimcfarlan@9and10news.com
Lori McFarlan
Paul covers Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties.
Paul can be reached at 231-883-5167 or
via email at paulmarek@9and10news.com
Paul Marek
Gary covers Grand Traverse Counties.
Gary can be reached at 231-620-0210 or
via email at garyperzigian@9and10news.com
Gary Perzigian
Dave covers Grand Traverse Counties.
Dave can be reached at 231-620-0218 or
via email at davepistor@9and10news.com
Dave Pistor
Central
Central
Kathy covers Gratiot, Clare, Isabella, and Midland Counties.
Kathy can be reached at 989-773-0400 or
via email at kathynetzley@9and10news.com
Kathy Netzley
Amy covers Crawford, Otsego, Montmorency, and Oscoda Counties.
Amy can be reached at 989-448-8183 or
via email at amyanthony@9and10news.com
Amy Anthony
Jamie covers Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Gladwin Counties.
Jamie can be reached at 989-965-1643 or via email at jamieselfridge@9and10news.com
Jamie Selfridge
Kelly covers Crawford, Otsego, Montmorency, and Oscoda Counties.
Kelly can be reached at 989-350-2338 or
via email at kellycombs@9and10news.com
Kelly Combs
Bill covers Otsego County.
Bill can be reached at 989-858-1729 or
via email at billburns@9and10news.com
Bill Burns
North
North
Carrie covers Emmet, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, and Alpena Counties.
Carrie can be reached at 231-876-9780 or
via email at carrieiverson@9and10news.com
Carrie Iverson
Laurie covers Luce, Chippewa, and Mackinac Counties.
Laurie can be reached at 906-632-4503 or
via email at lauriemorley@9and10news.com
Laurie Morley
Regional
| Regional
Regional Clients have locations within our viewing area and are represented by an advertising agency outside of our viewing area but within the state of Michigan.
If you fit this criteria, contact Mark Mageau for all your advertising needs.
Mark, our Regional Sales Manager, can be reached at 231-876-9783 or markmageau@9and10news.com
|Mark Mageau
National
| National
National Clients have locations within our viewing area and beyond. National clients are typically represented by an agency that either works with the station's rep firm or is located outside of the state of Michigan.
If you fit this criteria, contact Lisa Froning for help with all your advertising needs. Lisa is our National Sales Manager and can be reached at 231-876-9784 or lisafroning@9and10news.com
|Lisa Froning