Inside the Kitchen: Dinghy's in Frankfort

Known for its service, soup, sandwiches and the stuff that comes out of its smoker, Dinghy's Restaurant and Bar has been a fixture in downtown Frankfort for nearly two decades.

The theme is maritime, in keeping with its hometown's history.

While the food is a big reason to make the trip, it's also steps away from the water in the heart of a very vibrant downtown area.

The owner's fresh-whenever-possible philosophy is this place's bread and butter, literally--every sandwich bun is baked right across the street!

On the day of our visit, we sampled the French dip, made with tri-tip sirloin that reaches perfection in the restaurant's smoker and hits your plate with provolone and caramelized onions served with fries and a steaming side of au jus. You won't be able to resist the ribs either or Dinghy's line of creative appetizers, including bacon wrapped Andouille sausage and beyond crispy onion bloom, both totally delicious and totally shareable!

For more information including a menu, location and contact information, click here.