Inside the Kitchen: Bear Den Grille in Cadillac

The Bear Den Grille puts out top quality meals with a focus on the basics--they don't mess with cheap ingredients and you can taste the difference. Everything they do is very hearty, most of the time scratch-made, in keeping with the restaurant's uniquely Up North log cabin feel. The ribs and chicken quarters are two big menu favorites, and for good reason: the flavors pop out at you after a run through the Den's pressure smoker (yes, pressure smoker!) and a finish in the oven, topped, of course, with a healthy dose of house BBQ. The burgers here are grade a sirloin, ground fresh daily. You may be hard pressed to actually take a bite though--it takes up some serious real estate, topped with two onion rings and crossed with bacon. You won't leave hungry!

http://www.facebook.com/TheBearDenGrilleCadillac/