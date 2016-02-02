Inside the Kitchen: Three Oh Eight in Manton

Three Oh Eight in Manton is much more than just the local watering hole. The addition of a wood-fired pizza oven made all the difference, with nearly ten craft pie offerings including the BLT, Pulled Pork and Meat Lovers. We sampled the pulled pork and our experience can be summed up in only a few words: smoked in-house, Sweet Baby Ray's, amazing! The Harley Burger's another popular menu item and won't leave you hungry but if you're in the mood for a really different choice, consider the Frickle; it's a dill pickle, wrapped in ham and Swiss, stuffed into an egg roll, fried and sliced for sharing! Check it out!

http://www.facebook.com/ThreeOhEight/?rf=570529686403356