Inside the Kitchen: Three Oh Eight in Manton

Several crews batted a barn fire in Osceola County, and 9&10 News was on scene before fire crews arrived.
The man accused of shooting another man at a Traverse City apartment complex has died.
“Unfortunately, that young man lost his life but the other three individuals are OK at this time.”
Crews in Emmet County have recovered the body of a Kalkaska man in Sturgeon Bay.
A man convicted of trying to influence jurors in Mecosta County learned his punishment.
A family may lose their cottage on Silver Lake, as this 80 foot high dune continues to creep closer.
Police officers are wary when it comes to throwing out their retired uniforms - fearing it could fall into the wrong hands. Kalkaska City Police had about 150 uniforms in their basement -- sitting there for decades.
Police in Roscommon County are looking for whoever stole $200 from a car that was meant to buy a new stroller.
A truck driver was sent to the hospital after Osceola County deputies say his truck left a freeway and caught fire.
A Chippewa County man already in prison for sexually abusing a teenage girl has been sentenced again for more sex crimes.
