Inside the Kitchen: Paper Station Bistro in Harbor Springs

From beautiful scratch-made barbecue to a new way to eat a Northern Michigan staple--the people at Paper Station Bistro take pride in everything they do.

The restaurant took shape last summer in what used to be a hub for newspaper distribution, hence the name.

Here, they cook a mean perch appetizer, sliced thin, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon and dunked in the fryer. The Great Lakes Perch Bites crisp up in the oven and get a double dose of the Paper Station's house made citrus BBQ sauce.

From there, we graduate to the main event--the bistro's take on the ever popular Cuban sandwich, featuring the traditional ham and pickle with two welcome additions: slow roasted, special recipe pulled pork and the topper, a Fuji apple slaw.

Whatever your craving, Paper Station is a sure cure!

http://www.paperstationbistro.com/