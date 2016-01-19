Inside the Kitchen: The Twisted Olive in Petoskey

From hearty pasta to savory seafood--nearly everything they do at The Twisted Olive comes with a Northern Michigan twist.

The restaurant specializes in coastal Mediterranean food and does its best to serve or substitute local ingredients whenever possible, like using Great Lakes whitefish on their puttanesca sandwich--and you'll never feel closer to your catch of the day than when you're looking out over Little Traverse Bay, with sweeping views from every seat in the house!

Fantastic eats for any kind of day, breakfast, lunch and dinner.

http://twisted-olive.com/