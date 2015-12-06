Update: Wexford Co. Crash Victim Dies From Injuries

The driver who crashed his car in Wexford County late last week died from his injuries.

It happened Friday morning at North Gaston Ave. and North Superior Street in the Village of Harrietta.

Wexford County sheriff's deputies found Ronald Eugene Haught's car after it left the road, went airborne and crashed into a fence.

Haught was the only one inside, he died Saturday at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.