Update: Osceola Co., MSP Still Combing Area Near Muskegon River for Missing Driver

We can now tell you the name of the 60-year-old man who is still missing tonight after police found his SUV underwater.

Michigan State Police say Donald Garry Tiegen drove his GMC Yukon into the Muskegon River from his yard around 10pm Saturday evening on Trout Haven Drive in Osceola Township just East of US-10.

A dive team and wrecker were on scene around 10am Sunday morning, managed to pull the SUV from the water, but were unable to locate Tiegen or anyone else who may have been trapped inside when the car went down.

As of Sunday evening, a state police K-9 unit and air support were still in the area but we're told divers have suspended their search until Monday.

Family members say Tiegen is in poor health and may be confused.

If you have seen him or have any information, you're asked to dial 911.

