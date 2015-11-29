Gladwin Co. Fires Leaves Cabin Total Loss - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Gladwin Co. Fires Leaves Cabin Total Loss

Fire crews were unable to save a house after went up in flames Saturday night in Gladwin County.

The Gladwin Fire Department says it happened on Curlew Road just north of Gladwin.

There were two people inside the log cabin at the time—both managed to get out safely but the house itself is a total loss.

Fire Crews say the wood stove inside could have been the cause.