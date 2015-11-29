Ludington Car Ferry Heads Across the Water for Inspection

A famous, 62-year-old Lake Michigan car ferry hopes to get a clean bill of health from inspectors in Wisconsin.

The SS Badger left Ludington Sunday on a trip across the water to Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, where the hull will be inspected.

Both of the ships twin propellers—weighing in at 28,000 pounds in total--will be removed and cleaned.

The Badger makes around 450 crossings every year between Michigan and Wisconsin.

Its operator, Lake Michigan Carferry, believes the Badger’s hull will get a positive review.