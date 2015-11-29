Update: Osceola Co., MSP Temporarily Suspend Search for Driver of Car in Muskegon River

A 60-year-old man is missing after police found his car underwater.

Michigan State Police say the man drove his car into the Muskegon River Sunday morning on Trout Haven Drive in Evart just East of US-10, near his house.

A dive team and wrecker were on scene, but were unable to locate anyone who may have been trapped inside when the car went down.

Efforts to find the driver will continue tomorrow.

We're told neighbors saw the car parked near the river Saturday night.

