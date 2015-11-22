Update: Salvage Crews Begin Emptying Cargo From Sunken Barge on Lake Erie

Salvage crews have started pumping the cargo out of a sunken barge thought to be leaking to the surface of Lake Erie.

The Argo sank nearly 80 years ago near the US-Canadian border--and went unnoticed until crews started monitoring the site back in October.

The oil-based substance coming from it is thought to be hazardous.

The EPA says workers tapped the first of eight tanks Saturday.

Boaters are asked to stay away from the area.