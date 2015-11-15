MI Immigration Policies Stall In Wake of Paris Attacks - Northern Michigan's News Leader

MI Immigration Policies Stall In Wake of Paris Attacks

Governor Rick Snyder is postponing efforts to accept Syrian refugees following the attacks in Paris.  
The hold will remain in effect until federal officials review security clearances and procedures.
Snyder says Michigan is proud of it's rich history of immigration but the state's priority is protecting the safety of its residents. 
The decision comes with word that at least one of the people involved in Friday's attacks on the French capital may have posed as a Syrian refugee. 