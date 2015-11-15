MI Lawmaker Scandal: No Charges for Fmr. Rep. Gamrat's Husband

The husband of a former state lawmaker will not be charged with extortion, for reportedly inciting the scandal that led to his wife's ousting from Michigan's legislature.

Lapeer County's prosecutor says no charges will be filed against Joe Gamrat.

Gamrat sent anonymous text messages threatening to reveal an affair between his wife, former Representative Cindy Gamrat and former Representative Todd courser.

Courser used a false email to take attention away from whatever might be released then resigned from his post, Gamrat was expelled in September.