The Leadership Lunch Club - Traverse City

The 2016-17 Series Lineup

November 4th, 2016 - "Driving Explosive Business Growth" - Josh Kent, Founder and CEO - SunFrog Shirts 

February 10th, 2017 - “Creating and Building Your Dream Team” - Amanda Danielson - Owner, Trattoria Stella & The Franklin

April 28th, 2017 - “Creating a Vision of Greatness” - Elnian Gilbert - Zingerman's ZingTrain

June 9th, 2017 - “Innovation Right Under Our Noses” - Panel Discussion with Dereck Smith: CEO Naveego; Dave Moore: President, VP Demand Creation Services; Nick Roster: Instructer & Chair, Science Department NMC; Ruth Smith: Founder, Selestial Soap/My Green Fills; and Stephen Ezell: CEO, My Green Fills

