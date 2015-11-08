Manistee PD Investigating Attempted Home Invasion, Urges Caution - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Manistee PD Investigating Attempted Home Invasion, Urges Caution

    Someone tried to break into a house early this morning... but did not succeed. 
    In a Facebook post, Manistee Police Chief Dave Bachman said it happened near 9th Street and US-31 in the City of Manistee.
    It started when those inside heard a noise and turned on the lights to scare whoever it was away.
    They say it looked like two men. 
    A sheriff's department K-9 unit couldn't track them down and tonight the case is still open. 
    With a number of recent home invasion suspects out of jail--the chief says it is best to keep your lights on and doors locked. 