Manistee PD Investigating Attempted Home Invasion, Urges Caution

Someone tried to break into a house early this morning... but did not succeed.

In a Facebook post, Manistee Police Chief Dave Bachman said it happened near 9th Street and US-31 in the City of Manistee.

It started when those inside heard a noise and turned on the lights to scare whoever it was away.

They say it looked like two men.

A sheriff's department K-9 unit couldn't track them down and tonight the case is still open.

With a number of recent home invasion suspects out of jail--the chief says it is best to keep your lights on and doors locked.