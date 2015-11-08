DEVELOPING: Mackinac Co. Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Armed Robbers - Northern Michigan's News Leader

DEVELOPING: Mackinac Co. Sheriff's Deputies Arrest Armed Robbers

We are following developing news tonight out of Mackinac County police have arrested two suspected armed robbers. 
Sheriff's deputies tell us it happened Saturday at Arfstrom's Pharmacy in Cedarville.
The robber showed a weapon and demanded morphine.
Deputies and Michigan State Police took evidence from the scene.
Names will not be released until they are formally charged and arraigned.
