Oscoda Co. State Forest to be Cleared

Parts of the Mio Pond State Forest Campground in Oscoda County, deemed unsafe, will be put to the axe.

When operations begin early next week, the Department of Natural Resources says logging will include the campground’s fishing site as well.

The department says all of the site’s aspen trees will be cut down because they’ve reached an age where they are a hazard to park visitors, especially during storms.

Oak trees bigger than four inches in diameter are also targets due to the spread of oak wilt.

Most spruce, white pine trees and smaller hardwoods will remain untouched.