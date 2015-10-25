Tustin to Host Water Quality Conference

Keeping an eye of the quality of Michigan’s lakes and streams will take the focus during a two day conference in Osceola County next month.

The annual meeting of volunteers—through MiCorps—a network of programs that helps the Department of Environmental Quality collect and share data on water quality—plans to discuss monitoring data for management purposes, reviewing water quality studies, monitoring streams at road crossings and for invasive species, and finally, communicating that information to the public.

It’s scheduled for November 4-5 at the Kettunen Center on Center Lake in Tustin.

Registration for those who’d like to participate--including program leaders, citizen volunteers, water resource professionals and others—is ongoing. The deadline is Wednesday, October 28.