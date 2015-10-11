Michigan State Police: $24-Million in Assets Seized in 2014 - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Michigan State Police: $24-Million in Assets Seized in 2014

Posted: Updated:

Law enforcement across the state seized nearly $24-million in property last year from suspected drug dealers.

But in reality, that number could be much higher; the Detroit News reports 56 of 686 agencies never responded to Michigan State Police Asset Forfeiture Report requests.

Of the departments that did respond, state police say 332 reported seizing property thought to be associated with criminal activity.

Civil forfeiture allows prosecutors to permanently take those assets. 