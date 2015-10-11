Ionia Co. Church Repairs Tornado Damage, Plans to Reopen - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ionia Co. Church Repairs Tornado Damage, Plans to Reopen

One of four churches, all heavily damaged after they found themselves in the path of a tornado over the summer will reopen.

Downstate media outlets report Portland’s Epic Community Church will open its doors Sunday for the first time since June when that tornado cut through the city.

Governor Snyder issued a disaster declaration for Ionia County back in July because of that damage. 

State resources helped with that recovery.