Alpena Co. Deputies Warn of Phone Scam

A phone scam has sheriff’s deputies in one Northern Michigan county asking residents to stay alert.

The Alpena County Sheriff’s Office says it’s dealing with a number of different phone and mail scams right now—one involving the IRS.

Callers pose as IRS agents claiming the victim owes money, even changing the caller ID and giving fake badge numbers.

Typically, Deputies say these scammers will ask for the money to be either wire transferred or on a pre-loaded debit card, threatening arrest if a payment isn’t made.

The IRS will never call and demand payment without first sending you something in the mail or demand payment without giving you the chance to dispute the amount owed.

Also, never require a specific form of payment, ask for personal information over the phone or threaten to have you arrested by local police.