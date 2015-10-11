Wexford Co. Man Dies in Woodcutting Accident

A Wexford County man died in a woodcutting accident after he was hit by a falling tree.

Wexford County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were called out to the woods near the intersection of W 44 ½ Road and S 7 ½ Road around 5:00 Saturday night.

64-year-old Robert John Cieslak was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say Cieslak’s friends went looking for him when he didn’t come home and found him there in the woods.