Oceana Co. MSP Investigating Hit & Run After Woman Falls From Moving Car

Michigan State Police are looking into a hit and run in Oceana County.

The accident happened on Bartlett Road near Forrest Street in Rothbury.

When they got there, police say they found a seriously hurt 26-year old woman.

They say she fell off of a moving vehicle while riding on the front bumper.

The 35 year old driver ran from the scene shortly after it happened.

Police found and arrested her.

The accident is still under investigation and alcohol may have been a factor.