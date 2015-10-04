CMU Grant Furthers Wetland Conservation Efforts

Central Michigan University says it will use a new $10-million grant to evaluate how wetlands are doing under a region-wide program aimed at improving the Great Lakes environment.

The school received a grant five years ago to check on the health of coastal wetlands.

The area they tested spanned more than 10-thousand miles of great lakes shoreline.

School officials say the latest grant will help set priorities for rebuilding some of those wetlands and be used to measure the effectiveness of restoration efforts so they won't need to be redone later.