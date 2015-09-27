Source of Bacteria in Isabella Co. Lake Questioned

Officials are trying to figure out where the bacteria found in an Isabella County waterway came from.

Community and health officials have been monitoring E. Coli in Lake Isabella over the last two years.

Village Manager Tim Wolff says DNA from the E. Coli will be tested to determine whether it is human or animal-based.

For seven of ten weeks, this year's levels have been above the safe standard where the Chippewa River enters the village at Rolland Road.