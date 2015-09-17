Two Arrested In Wexford County After Trooper Discovers Active Me - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Two Arrested In Wexford County After Trooper Discovers Active Meth Lab

Posted: Updated:

Troopers arrested two people after finding an active meth lab during a traffic stop.

Michigan State Police in Wexford County stopped a car for an expired registration near 115 and 131 in Clam Lake Township.

The trooper suspected something was up. 

He got the OK to search the car and found marijuana and meth.

He kept looking and discovered meth was actively cooking as well.

He arrested the two in the car.