Veronica Meadows

Veronica joined the 9&10 News team in September 2014 as an intern, and then in March 2015 as an in-studio reporter and producer for Michigan This Morning. She is now a general assignment reporter out of the Tustin Bureau.



She graduated from Central Michigan University in 2014 with a double major in Broadcasting and Integrative Public Relations.



Outside of work Veronica loves to stay active by playing sports, and has fun exploring all of the beautiful hiking spots Northern Michigan has to offer.



She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends.