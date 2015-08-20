Petoskey Businesses Looking to Hire

As summer starts to wind down in Northern Michigan, the need for workers does just the opposite.

Local businesses are looking at a big need for new workers as many of their summer staff members leave to head off to school and college.

Help wanted signs can be seen all over the Petoskey area especially in hospitality and food service businesses.

9 & 10's Blayke Roznowski and photojournalist Erin Malone tell us about the shortage, how these business are handling it and, possibly, the reason behind it.

"All our summer help is leaving and its leaving huge vacancies," PMP Personnel Services branch manager Dot Keevis said.

As the busy summer season winds down, the need for employees is actually rising.

Petoskey Brewing Company is one of many businesses that need to hire to make sure they can offer their customers the service they expect.

"We've been in need of people all summer," Petoskey Brewing operations manager Tyler Gotsinger said. "It's just been a shortage of jobs up here that we haven't been able to fill. On top of being short staffed before, I'm losing all of my college students and there's just not enough people looking for jobs."

And they're not alone.

Several Stafford's Hospitality locations are dealing with a similar shortage.

Brian says it could begin to affect their bottom line.

"If we don't have enough staff, obviously, you're going to lose sales," Stafford's Hospitality vice president of food and beverage Brian Ewbank said. "We're not getting enough employees right now to fully open all of our dining rooms. We have to be selective on what we can open and what we can close."

A local employment agency, PMP Personnel Services in Petoskey says it's hard for businesses to compete, for a number of different reasons.

"I believe employers are really going to have to step up in what they're able to offer employees," Keevis said. "We really need to offer them reasons to stay."

Understaffed businesses may be hurting, but for those looking for work, this could be your shot.

"This is the time. If you're looking for work there is no better time," Keevis said. "There are help wanted signs everywhere. There are companies looking."