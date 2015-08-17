Chippewa County Man Accused for Child Pornography

This Upper Peninsula man is facing two dozen charges related to child pornography.

Sault City Police arrested the man last Wednesday after getting a tip about sexually abusive material on his computer.

Aftab Zaman was arraigned in Chippewa County last week on a dozen charges for using a computer to commit a crime on a child over 4 years old and under 10.

Another 12 charges are for child sexual abuse by distributing or promoting.

According to court documents, he's currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

The Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney says they have a good system for these cases.

"They're ever vigilant and every time we receive information from different sources were going to follow up on it and prosecute people to the fullest extent," Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney Dennis McShane said.

Zaman is due back in court later this month.