Beat the Pro: Lakewood on the Green

CADILLAC – The final stop of our 2015 Beat the Pro tour is here and this season we end with our newest course, Lakewood on the Green.

"This is kind of the hidden gem of Cadillac, a lot of people, even from the area, aren't quite aware that we're here and they'll come back here and just be blown away by the beauty of the place,” said Lakewood on the Green’s General Manager Don Smith.

For the last three and half decades, Lakewood on the Green has embraced its surroundings. To bring Norm and Pete Smith's original design to life.

“What they got here now is pretty much what they envisioned, they envisioned a close knit community . . . to give people . . . a place where they could come eat, and a place they could come socialize,” Smith explained. "The original name Lakewood on the Green, really gives a feel for what this place has to offer . . . lakes, ponds, woods. We couldn't be any happier with the course conditions."

Looking across the lake from the clubhouse, one sees a challenging 15th hole, that uses its scenic views and sounds to distract golfers from the difficult shot ahead.

“The 15th hole requires two good shots, and some days, maybe just three good shots with a layup,” said Smith. “It's not a hole you're trying to make birdie or par on every day, some days bogey is a good score on there."

A short drive backwards, brings you to number 12, our Beat the Pro hole.

"It's a force carry shot where you need to be able to carry the ball 14 yards to the green because anything short you're chipping up hill to the green and it's kind of a difficult shot," Smith explained.

On competition day, only five of the 31 shots taken were able to beat Smith’s lie 16’11” to the right of the flag.

A distance Mark Sabov of Cadillac crushes, stopping his shot 3’8” away from the hole, to win our last ticket to the finals in just a few short weeks.

Tune in on Labor Day, Monday September 7, for those highlights. We’ll recap our 2015 Beat the Pro Tour and show you how our 10 finalists did on The Bear at Grand Traverse Resort.