Beat the Pro: Manistee National

MANISTEE – Michigan might be known as the Great Lake state, but if you're on the West side of the Mitten, Manistee National Forest offers its own kind of breath taking views, especially on the golf course.

"We are in the National Forest and there's a lot of hardwoods and pine trees and that's the distinctive nature of this course here,” said Manistee National’s PGA Professional Denis Meikle. "The combination of the woods, the heather, the bunkering, really contributes to the beauty of the course."

Since 2000 Manistee National has offered 36 holes, giving golfers of all skill levels the opportunity to improve their game.

"We do a lot of junior programs and have a lot of young people playing golf out here,” explained Meikle. “We've got a tee set on this course designed specifically for the younger kids who are just coming out and just starting.”

Growing the sport’s popularity, that encourages players to test themselves on any given hole.

"There's rewards where there are challenges. So, if you are able to negotiate the challenge and hit a good shot, you will be rewarded," Meikle said.

Something you'll find on the final hole of the Canthooke Valley, Manistee National's original golf course.

"You can drive the ball near the green and give yourself a chance to make a birdie, but if you hit it too far and you bail to the right, there's trouble so, it's a real risk reward hole," Meikle explained.

Back tracking to the 17th, our Beat the Pro participants will find a pond in between the tee box and green.

"It's not a long par three but it's picturesque. It's all carry, so, you got to choose your club correctly,” said Meikle. “The average golfer should aim at the middle of the green . . . but if you're feeling confident, certainly you can go at this flag."

On competition day, 11 men and two women beat Meikle’s lie 15’2’ away from the cup. However, the best shot of the day came from Manistee’s John Rakoski, who landed 4’ behind the flag, punching his ticket to our finals in just a few short weeks.

Tune in next Friday for our 2015 tour finale that is making its first ever stop at Lakewood on the Green in Cadillac.