Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Suttons Bay Beauty

Tonight's “Amazing Home” is all about the views.

Sitting on top of a hill in Sutton's Bay, it has priceless views of the Grand Traverse Bay in almost every room.

9 & 10's Kalin Franks and Photojournalist Jacob Johnson have a closer look at the home for you tonight.

“You've got privacy serenity and expansive massive views of the water it’s all about the feeling here and its serene.”

Just a few minutes from downtown Sutton’s Bay this incredible home has it all.

“It’s open it’s bright it was built for the views really and everything about this home is quality.”

The main floor features living space, a lovely kitchen and a sunroom with some special perks.

“That room is perfect for a morning cup of coffee a glass of wine at night you actually see sunrises and sunsets so it's a special room.”

In a house with sunrise and sunset views, it’s no wonder they refer to the master suite as the treehouse.

“Wake up surrounded by windows and the views of Grand Traverse Bay, there is nothing else like this.”

“The room is large there is a beautiful suite it’s so well done.”

Your master also comes with a luxury bath and patio. And just next door a giant in home office can be easily transformed into another suite or caretakers residence.

A finished basement provides the perfect retreat.

“It is truly luxury down there there’s another fireplace and its sort of man land down there its warm its cozy.”

But here, nothing can beat the views.

“There is something really special about this home the serenity the peace the wildlife the nature the fact that you have sweeping views of water from almost every room.”

“It’s panoramic sweeping views, it’s large, its inviting you see sunrises and sunsets it's a great place for entertaining.”