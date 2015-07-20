Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Lake Leelanau Retreat - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Lake Leelanau Retreat

Posted: Updated:

This beautiful timber frame home offers open spaces on one of the most beautiful lakes in the area.

Lake Leelanau provides four seasons of water sports and fun, and this custom designed home is the perfect place to have as a base camp.

Kalin and Jake stepped inside for a tour.

Want to learn more about this Amazing Home? Click here