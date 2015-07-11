Beat the Pro: Wild Bluff

BRIMLEY - If you head across Mackinac Bridge and into the backwoods of Michigan, you'll stumble upon Wild Bluff, a golf course that prides itself on guest service.

"People like to get to know you here, we like to see everyone come back," said Rob Lussenhop, Wild Bluff's Director of Golf. "Even if you based yourself at Bay Mills and wanted to play golf and game at the casino and then take in Tahquamenon Falls, you're 45 minutes. The Soo Locks are extremely popular, that's 20 minutes away, so, it's just a fantastic place to just come."

Since 1999, Wild Bluff has offered 18 one of a kind holes, that are known for their forgiving fairways and narrow greens.

"The majority of the greens here are raised or a little bit elevated, so, it's very difficult to run a ball," explained Lussenhop. "If it does anything to you, it really challenges your short game out here."

Heading toward the back nine, a little friend joins your outing, and she's pretty foxy, leading you to what Lussenhop describes as the best hole on the property.

"Number 12 is probably my favorite hole on the course, doesn't get any recognition because it just looks like a golf hole but it kind of snakes through the woods," Lussenhop described. "It has got some pretty well placed bunkers on the hole, the green is elevated . . . when I play, I feel like it's a birdie hole, but it can also be a double bogey hole in a big hurry."

Putting three tee boxes ahead to Wild Bluff's signature hole, which also happens to be our Beat the Pro hole.

"If you were going to send somebody something of Wild Bluff Golf Course I think hole 15 comes to mind," Lussenhop explained. "The conditions of the hole, the surrounds of the hole, the privacy of the hole . . . is what makes it famous."

On competition day, Lussenhop punctured the green, rolling to a lie 14'10" in front of the flag.

A shot Sault Ste. Marie's John Wilson beat, landing 13'6" away from the cup, giving him a ticket to our finals at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa this August.

Tune in next Friday as we take our tour to Crystal Mountain in Thompsonville.