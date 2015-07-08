Beat the Pro: Shanty Creek Resorts

BELLAIRE - It may be one of four golf courses at Shanty Creek Resorts in Bellaire, but this past year The Legend received its own special recognition from the State of Michigan.

"The Legend Golf Course won golf course of the year award from the Michigan Golf Course Owners Association in 2014," said Brian Kautz, Director of Golf at Shanty Creek Resorts. "Then actually, in the national competition, we finished as a top four finalist."

A first time honor for the course that takes pride in its variety and views.

"The first hole, you feel like it's easy. The second hole it's tough. Then you get to the third tee and see the lake for two holes, which is beautiful. Then you just head back into the woods and play golf," explained Kautz.

Characteristics golfers notice on The Legend's signature hole, number seven.

"There's a pond and then the first creek . . . then the second creek, which is actually shanty creek, runs right in front of the green," described Kautz. "That hole in itself has drawn quite a bit of recognition."

As we back track to our Beat the Pro hole, the fourth one played on The Legend, a breathe taking photo oppotunity and shorter par three immerses.

"I think the other ones on this golf course are all more difficult than this one, but it's a pretty amazing view," Kautz said. "A lot of the time, the wind is right into your face on this hole . . . it's up hill too so, anything here that is uphill, you need to add a club almost all the time."

On the competition day Kautz carried the ball to the green, landing 17'0" below the flag.

A shot our youngest participant of the day, Joey Wojcik of Mancelona beat, dropping his ball 11'2" away from the hole, to punch his ticket to our finals later this summer.

