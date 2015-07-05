Beat the Pro: Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

TRAVERSE CITY - You name it, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa has it. From picturesque views, to ironic landmarks, all enclosed by three individual golf courses.

"The great thing about the Wolverine is visual, you can see the trouble [and] the greens are great," said Randall Ernst, the Lead Golf Instructor at the Resort's Golf Academy.

Intriguing golfers of all skill levels, looking to see if their eye is as accurate as their shot.

"The idea behind the Wolverine itself . . . was to build a golf course that is playable," explained Ernst. "The bunkers at the golf course show up to your eye right away, there aren't any hidden stories there."

A treat golfers find as they start the back nine and make their way down hole 10's fairway.

"We don't have a signature hole, but I would think if we did I think it would be number 10 or number 18 because number 10 is a perfect par 4," Ernst said. "It's a little tighter than some holes so you have to be focused on your tee shot."

Jumping back to our Beat the Pro hole, number nine on the Wolverine, a short shot and average sized green awaits you.

"The back drop gives it just a perfect look," described Ernst. "There's a slight pond to the left, bunker next to that, which demands a good shot to the middle of the green in most cases."

On the competition day Traverse City's own Del Jones was able to beat Ernst's shot that dropped 16' away from the flag, landing his golf ball 3'3" short of a hole in one. Meaning Jones beats the pro and is now signed up for our finals at the Bear later this summer.



Tune in next Friday as we head to Shanty Creek in Bellaire.