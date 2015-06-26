Beat the Pro: Tullymore Golf Resort Posted: Friday, June 26, 2015 6:57 PM EDT Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2015 4:45 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

S STANWOOD – Tucked off US 131, Tullymore Golf Resort in Stanwood makes sure to give its guests plenty of options, with its partner course, St. Ives.



"They get two different golf course experiences and they are only five and a half miles apart so they don't feel like they are playing the same place every day," said Tullymore Head Golf Professional Scot Cucksey.



One of those courses, Tullymore, immerses golfers in miles of forest, decorated by uneven fairways.



"Tullymore is built on 800 acres of wet lands, rolling terrain, modern design by Jim Engh,” explained Cucksey. “His trademarks are his unique bunkers, the way he designs his bunkers is very distinctive and beautiful."



Catching the eyes of many, including the Symetra Tour June 30-July 5, for the first ever Tullymore Classic.



"We have a three year commitment with the LPGA tour and we are hoping to grow it every year,” Cucksey said. “Meg Mallon is a Michigan native and is going to be our host."



But before the ladies test their skills next weekend, let's head to the event of the day, our Beat the Pro Hole.



"The 15th hole is a very challenging green complex with two bunkers and its one green but it's two unique sections,” described Cucksey. “It's not too difficult to carry and it's not too long of a hole but you definitely have to hit a solid shot."



On competition day Cucksey was able to reach the green, hitting a shot 20'3” away from the hole.



However, when Fenton's Steve Manville stepped up to the tee box, he put on a show, rolling 4'5” to the right of the flag, to punch his ticket to our finals this August.



From Stanwood to Traverse City, we're taking US 131 north next Friday and stopping our tour at Grand Traverse Resort.



