Brewvine: Chateau Chantal

Chateau Chantal is one of the most celebrated wineries in the area. The property features an Inn, restaurant, tasting room, vineyards and outdoor patio space that is typically packed in the summer months.

For this week's Brewvine we are taking a look at their popular Food & Wine Pairing Tour.

This unique experience pairs food, wine, and some great entertainment to help visitors learn about the winemaking process and how flavors of foods can change based on what you're drinking.