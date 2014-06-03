Kalin's Challenge: The Power of Self Talk

Hello everyone!

Can you believe that we only have one month of 'the challenge' left? While it's a month on the calendar I have to remember that it's a lifetime for this journey. I don't expect to not struggle with this for the rest of my life. I actually, at times, still see my bad habits returning for a day or two.

This week our meeting was with Mandi Remai, she's our Behavioral Therapist at Munson Medical Center and I really look forward to our visits. Mandi always helps me de-stress and be easier on myself.

I've been working to stop obsessing over the number and instead focus on how I feel. When any change happens in life, it's important realize all of the 'pros' instead of just the immediate gratification one.

But during our meeting Mandi and I begin talking about 'self talk.' That voice inside our head that is ALWAYS with us. Would you ever look at a friend and say to them, 'you look so horrible and gross today you are disgusting.' Never! So why are we comfortable saying this to ourselves when we look in the mirror? We are with ourselves 24/7 its important to make this relationship a supportive encouraging one so its like having a friend, coach or mentor with us all the time.

So many of us have 'abusive' relationships with self which can not only prevent weight-loss but can also beat our self image into the ground.

I feel very lucky to be able to say that I've never really had a major 'self confidence' issue. I was an interesting and different kid but I liked that. But no matter how confident you are, we all have days where we beat ourselves up over our looks, our performance, our ability to 'have it all.'

It's time to stop the self talk and focus on the best parts of our selves. It's also time to look in the mirror and tell yourself you're beautiful, because once we can authentically love ourselves, no matter how we look or feel, the rest seems to really fall into place.

Here are 5 things I do to manage self talk and stay positive:

-I have an entire board on my Pinterest dedicated to quotes and sayings that I love.

-Surround yourself with people who love, support and understand you.

-Make a goal for one day to not say anything to yourself that you wouldn't say to a friend.

-Remember there will be good days, bad days and everything in between, its one day at a time!

-Smile. Shoulder back. Be proud of who you are. It shows to everyone you meet.

See you in 2 weeks!