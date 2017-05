Kalin's Challenge: The Power of Self Talk

But during our meeting Mandi and I begin talking about 'self talk.' That voice inside our head that is ALWAYS with us. Would you ever look at a friend and say to them, 'you look so horrible and gross today you are disgusting.' Never! So why are we comfortable saying this to ourselves when we look in the mirror? We are with ourselves 24/7 its important to make this relationship a supportive encouraging one so its like having a friend, coach or mentor with us all the time.