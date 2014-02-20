Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Lake Mitchell Beauty - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Lake Mitchell Beauty

 

Lake Mitchell has been called one of Michigan's premiere inland lakes.

With four seasons of recreation, and a short canal attaching it to Lake Cadillac, residents have access to two beautiful bodies of water.

This custom built home is perfect for anyone wanting beautiful, natural light and open spaces.

Nearly every living space faces the lake, and a unique combination of wood creates a rustic Northern Michigan feel.

Kalin and Stephanie stepped inside to learn more.

 