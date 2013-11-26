Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Harbor Springs Chateau

When it comes to custom built homes, this Harbor Spring Chateau stands above the rest.

Featuring 3 bedrooms and nearly 250 ft of waterfront access on Lake Michigan, the country style of this home is inviting and warm.

Newly built, this beautiful property is nestled among the trees and just a 10 minute drive north from Harbor Springs.

The kitchen boasts multiple hidden Sub-Zero refrigerators, hand made cabinets, a blue La Cornue stove, stone sink and beautiful Brazilian granite.

Kalin Franks and Stephanie Adkins explored this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.