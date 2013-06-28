* Chance For Showers Tonight

* Mostly To Partly Sunny Tuesday

* More Showers/Storms By Thursday

----------------------------

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for some showers and possibly storms in spots. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s with winds out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Overall expect a quieter and dryer day. Skies are going to be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Wednesday - Thursday: Wednesday will start off with plenty of sunshine but clouds will move in for the afternoon and evening. We could see some showers by late Wednesday evening. Highs will be in the low 70s to low 80s. Thursday is going to be cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low 70s to low 80s.

Friday & The Weekend: We will see some showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s to low 80s. Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance for some showers and highs will be in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Sunday is looking mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. A chance for showers in the U.P.. can't be ruled out for Sunday afternoon.

* Fire Danger: Low Always check the burn permit website before lighting your brush. Here is the link to the Michigan Burn Permit Map: http://www.dnr.state.mi.us/burnpermits/

- Meteorologist Melanie Steinberg